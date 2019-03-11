Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Ethanol blending saves Zimbabwe millions'

by Staff reporter
11 Mar 2019 at 07:10hrs | Views
RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya on Thursday told Parliament that blending of ethanol with fuel has been saving the country millions of dollars.

Mangudya had appeared before the Joel Gabbuza-led Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Energy, together with Energy minister Joram Gumbo, to speak on the fuel situation in the country when MPs asked him to explain if there was enough ethanol in the country to supplement fuel imports.

Last year, government increased the mandatory blending ratio of unleaded petrol from 15% ethanol to 20% following a significant improvement in the supply of ethanol from GreenFuel.

"Our fuel consumption patterns have been such that if we were to consume 50 million litres of fuel, we would mix it with ethanol and, therefore, make savings of about $10 million because we have 20% ethanol going into fuel," Mangudya said.

Energy ministry secretary Gloria Magombo, who also appeared before the committee, was asked to explain if ethanol production will in any way alleviate fuel shortages in the country.

Magombo said, while ethanol gave substitution for the amount of petrol consumed in the country, there was, however, a shortage of sugarcane during this season which also affected fuel supplies.

"We have import substitution for petrol when we blend it with ethanol, but during this time of the season we are constrained in terms of supplies of ethanol which gives us substitution of the amount of petrol consumed because sugar plantations from December to May experience very low production.

"However, to allow for constant supplies, we are building additional storage tanks for supplies of sufficient ethanol so that we continue blending. We also have a flat blending rate where government buys extra stock of ethanol, and once we have improved the production it will assist us to ensure energy security in the country," she said.

MPs from the Energy committee, however, felt that the ministry was supporting GreenFuel more, on ethanol production, than other sugar producers like Tongaat Hulett.

"Ethanol from Chisumbanje is very expensive. Why is it that it is the only supplier supported when there are other players that have better capacity to produce ethanol?" asked Dangamvura Chikanga MP Prosper Mutseyami.

Magombo said they got ethanol from Chisumbanje (GreenFuel) as well as other sugar producers like Triangle through Fuel Ethanol Company of Zimbabwe.

Chipinge South MP Enock Porusingazi also blasted government for initiating jatropha projects and later failing to sustain them, to assist in fuel production.

He said the projects were a waste of money and were now white elephants.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1802 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 984 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1617 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 635 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 562 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 761 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

12 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

12 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

12 hrs ago | 3080 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5252 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1196 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 841 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2551 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 449 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days