Chamisa warns Mutare councillors

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has read the riot act on local authorities led by his party to stop engaging in corrupt activities, claiming that members implicated in the vice face the chop.He made the remarks in Mutare on Saturday while addressing party supporters at a thank you rally.A recently released forensic land audit report by the Local Government ministry from 2007 implicated MDC Alliance councillors in double allocation of stands. The audit also showed that stands sold to the councillors were not correctly valued."Our economy is not moving well because of corruption. Corruption is now a religion in this country. As the MDC party we need to be exemplary and this should not be part of our culture," he said."No one from my party should engage in corrupt activities. We don't want the culture of corruption in our party. I am warning our local authorities to desist from such activities," he said."I am told that some of our councillors are engaging in corrupt activities. We are warning you, we will not fear to drop you. We are going to stab you with our arrow."Corruption has been costing the country millions of dollars.Several top government officials have been arraigned before the courts on corruption charges while others, who are well-connected, have not been brought to book.