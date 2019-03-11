Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe teachers must know 3 indigenous languages'

by Staff reporter
11 Mar 2019 at 07:13hrs | Views
THE Primary and Secondary Education ministry has said primary school teachers must be conversant in at least three indigenous languages by the time they finish their training for them to be employable.

Speaking at a belated International Mother's Language Day (IMLD) commemoration at the University of Zimbabwe on Friday last week, principal director of curriculum development and technical devices John Dewah, who read ministry secretary Tumisang Thabela's speech, said since in the first four years of education a child should be taught in their mother language or the language they understand better, it was a pre-requisite for teachers to be adequately equipped.

"Since learners are supposed to learn in their mother's language in the first four years of their education, the ministry requires a trained primary school teacher to know at least three indigenous languages because that will be the medium of instruction … from the 16 official languages it is possible" Dhewa said.

This generated fierce debate among the delegates who felt that the ministry was burdening teachers who were struggling to cope with the demands of the new curriculum.

Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said government was trying to be smart yet the problem facing the education sector was their creation because the country had no education policy 37 years after independence.

Majongwe said government was trying to pacify the current outcry, emanating from Matabeleland region that teachers from that area were overlooked during the recent recruitment exercise.

"Somebody is trying to be clever here. The government is trying to solve the current problem in the country without involving all stakeholders. If government decides to go it alone without stakeholders it will not work … it will be difficult to implement," Majongwe said.

Speaking at the same event, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) regional officer for Southern Africa, Moses Mukabeta, said Zimbabwe had failed to meet United Nations guidelines which stipulates that learners should be taught in indigenous languages in the first six years of schooling.

"Unesco encourages the use of the home language for at least the first six years of formal education" he said.

Unesco said much remains to be done as learners' mother tongue are rarely the language of instruction during the first years of schooling.

According to Unesco, nearly 40% of the world's population lacks access to education in a language which they speak or understand.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

New five star hotel for Harare

7 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2158 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 756 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 2067 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 365 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 354 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 862 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3705 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5326 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1225 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2539 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 870 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2658 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 455 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days