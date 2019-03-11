Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra system fails

by Staff reporter
11 Mar 2019 at 07:14hrs | Views
FREIGHT shipping and forwarding agents have reverted to manual clearing after the Customs and Excise Automated System for Customs Data (Asycuda) failed to convert recently introduced duty regimes, NewsDay reported.

Others are also moving goods in bond to cities of their destinations to avoid congestion at the various ports handling goods from outside the country.

Manual clearing is physical completion of documents by pen, an old system abandoned when the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) introduced e-clearing.

This is despite Zimra's denial this week that it was experiencing challenges due to the new duty regimes following the devaluation of the real time gross settlement (RTGS) dollar.

As a result duties went up by 250%, but the Customs and Excise system has been failing to acknowledge the change delaying the clearing of both domestic imports and goods in transit where Zimra holds prepaid duty.

Following the latest development, Customs and Excise offices at the country's various ports failed to process imports and goods in transit.

At Beitbridge, trucks remained on the South African side as a solution was sought.

Chief executive of the Shipping and Freight Forwarders' Association Joseph Musariri said the Customs and Excise system was accepting documents, albeit slowly.

"Zimra is sorting out the problem. It's slowly accepting documents," he said, much to the anger of several shipping agents who accused him of not presenting the proper picture on the ground.

"Is he for our interests or that of Zimra or for the truth? Has he been on the ground to see the problems we are having? Is he aware we pay his salary and he is not telling the truth," queried a shipping agent at Beitbridge.

Asked if what he was saying was reflective of the situation on the ground, Musariri lost his temper and became hostile.

Head of Zimra corporate communications Francis Chimanda, said everything was in order.

"The system is configured to handle both RTGS dollars and nostro accounts. Please note that reference to nostro account means other foreign currencies. The system is operating as configured," he said.

"We have not received any complaints or evidence of the delay in processing the import and export traffic. Please be advised that Zimra has the business continuity plans whenever we experience system challenge," he said in response to whether the system challenge was delaying movement of goods.

He, however, said his organisation was not responsible for the introduction of new tariffs which caught Customs and Excise by surprise before they had upgraded Asycuda to capture the new tariffs.

"Zimra is not responsible for policy changes and Zimra is there to implement those changes when announced or when enacted just as we have successfully done," Chimanda said.

Government recently conceded the RTGS currency was far below the US dollar and adjusted fuel and Customs and Excise duties in tandem with the US dollar.

In turn, Zimra implemented the new development on March 1, 2019.

Freight and shipping agents pay Zimra upfront in monies held in bond deducted as and when a shipment is cleared.

The same applies for clearance of goods in transit.

Shipping and Freight Forwarders have also said the delays in the processing of goods affected transport charges when hauliers effected demurrage charges on final invoices.

"Sadly this is further passed on to the consumer. Consumers bear the brunt of poor and slow decision making," said an agent who declined to be named.

Chimanda said Zimra had nothing to do with demurrage.

"Demurrage charges are a prerogative of transporters and to our understanding, it is contractual to the owners of the goods being conveyed. Our systems are providing the services required without any challenges," he said.

Chimanda said despite the developments, perishables are given special treatment on clearance by prioritising the processing of documents regardless of the time they are submitted and it is the duty of the clearing agent to request for such special treatment.

Zimbabwe has been reeling from economic hardships blamed on years of misrule, recurrent droughts, heavy imports, poor production and the death of the agricultural sector, among others.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

1 hr ago | 695 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

1 hr ago | 141 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

1 hr ago | 378 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

1 hr ago | 80 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

1 hr ago | 675 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

1 hr ago | 260 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

1 hr ago | 75 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

1 hr ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

10 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

12 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

12 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

12 hrs ago | 3020 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 3537 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

12 hrs ago | 5055 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

12 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

12 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

12 hrs ago | 1129 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

12 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

12 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

12 hrs ago | 772 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Government values human rights

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

16 hrs ago | 5245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days