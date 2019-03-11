Webster Shamu running a strip club?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former Minister of Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Webster Kotiwani Shamu is running a strip club in downtown Harare, Jealousy Mawarire the Spokesperson of National Patriotic Front has alleged.Mawarire said the allegation while responding to Setfree N Mafukidze of the Youth Advocacy For Reform Democracy (YARD) who had accused Pastors of destroying family institutions through their prophecies.Said Mawarire, "I hope you are not turning a blind eye to the Sodom and Gomorrah Cde Webster Shamu has created in downtown Harare. I haven't heard any Zimbabwean talking about it, it is foreigners who are shocked by the moral decadence being promoted there. Leave churches alone."Mawarire further said with the level of debauchery happening in the club, it would have been long shutdown if it was in another country."He (Shamu) is running a striptease joint that has turned Harare into a Sodom and Gomorrah. All kinds of vice take place in the bar. My Zambian friend who alerted me to the rotten place vowed that such a bar won't operate even for 30 minutes in Lusaka before officials close it down."Webster Shamu was fired in May last year from the government after the former ZANU PF commissar was allegedly recorded declaring that the ruling party's leader Emmerson Mnangagwa will lose the 2018 Presidential race.