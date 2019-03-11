Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC was overwhelmed

by Staff reporter
11 Mar 2019 at 07:46hrs | Views
A Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) commissioner has claimed that the body was overwhelmed by the high number of candidates in last year's elections so much that it ended up mixing up some results.

Zec commissioner Qhubani Moyo told a post-elections workshop organised by the Zimbabwe Elections Support Network (Zesn) in Bulawayo last week that the candidates worsened the situation by distributing unverified results on social media.

"In as much as Zec adopted two transmission routes, the collation itself was overwhelmed by the number of candidates in the tripartite election. There was an overwhelming amount of contesting candidates in some urban constituencies, for instance, in Pumula constituency, there were 21 MP contestants, 17 councillor contestants in one ward and 23 presidential contestants," he said.

Zec announced a first set of results which was contested by MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa at the Constitutional Court and the electoral management board later revised the results to correct the mistake.

Moyo said the commission was rushed by politicians who were circulating fake V11 forms and inciting the public to riot. He said Zec was forced to release results before all processes were complete.

"The overwhelming pressure that the commission met, clearly there was lots of pressure, there was pressure in terms of the compilation process of the results," he said.

"There were some politicians who ran a racket and syndicate of what they called the V11 forms, that put lots of pressure on the public, put lots of pressure on us and the pressure also went on to influence people on the streets, leading to some protests that we all know led to the unfortunate deaths of a number of our citizens."

Zec has been accused of lacking independence with the MDC Alliance accusing the commission of manipulating results in favour of the ruling Zanu-PF party.

Renowned lawyer and researcher Derek Matzysk said while Zec was listed as an independent commission, it was appointed by political players through the parliamentary Standing Orders Committee.

Source - the standrad

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2152 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 755 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 381 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 608 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 2061 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 778 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 860 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2134 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2288 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3705 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5325 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1225 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 870 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2656 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 455 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5438 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days