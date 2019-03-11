Latest News Editor's Choice


Man stabbed over girlfriend

by Staff reporter
11 Mar 2019
Midlands provincial magistrate Charity Maphosa will tomorrow deliver her judgement in a case of attempted murder involving a man who stabbed his friend following a dispute over a girlfriend.

Tivaye Tavaziva (21) pleaded not guilty to the charge saying he acted in self-defence during a fight, when he appeared before the courts on Friday.

Prosecutor Andrew Marimo said on October 25 last year, Tavaziva was drinking beer with the complainant, Amos Banda, at around 8:30am at Chikato shops in Shurugwi.

Tavaziva then accused Banda of dating his girlfriend before stabbing him in the lower abdomen and shoulder.

However, Tavaziva told the court that Banda attacked him first and he tried to defend himself.

Source - the standrad

