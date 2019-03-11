Ecocash apologises

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

EcoCash (Pvt) Ltd has apologized to its clients who have been facing a horrible service from the Ecocash money transfer services in the past weekes.Technical challenges that the users were facing include failure to purchase electricity, transferring money and it is deducted but does not reach the intended recipient."Dear Valued Customer, you may experience intermittent failure when trying to transact on EcoCash. Our team is working on stabilizing the system. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. Thank you for your patience. System performance has improved and we are working on stabilizing service."Ecocash further assured the customers that all failed transactions will be reversed back to the owners."Please note that we had a system challenge. All failed transactions will be reversed back to your account at the earliest possible time."Meanwhile, Ecocash has announced that it has launched an Ecocash Remit service that allows customers to send money from South Africa to Zimbabwe in foreign currency."Exciting News!! EcoCash now in Mzansi as EcoCash Remit. Tell your loved ones in Mzansi to send you money via EcoCash Remit into your EcoCash FCA wallet where the value is preserved in USD. Cash is Guaranteed at Econet Shops and Steward Bank branches." Ecocash said in a statement.