Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight started in 1984' USA files reveal

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 Mar 2019 at 09:43hrs | Views
The fallout between former President Robert Mugabe and President Emmerson Mnangagwa started during the height of Gukurahundi atrocities, an American declassified cable has revealed.

The cable shows that Mnangagwa and Mugabe did not agree on how Gukurahundi operation by the Fifth Brigade was supposed to be executed.

Find below extracts from the cables courtesy of Pachedu ZW

1983: Swedish Ambassador Bo Heineback said a committee of five persons representing twelve private voluntary organizations active in Zimbabwe had met with Mugabe on March 3 and had presented a full catalogue of Fifth Brigade atrocities. Mugabe had with him Ministers Mnangagwa, Sekeramayi and Ushewonkunze. Their most charitable view was that Mugabe wanted to have three ministers responsible for security matters with him so that they would appreciate the heavy pressure he is coming under because of the Fifth Brigade behaviour.

1984: LONRHO Chief Executive has provided us (US Embassy in London) in strictest confidence with the following readout on his meeting earlier this week with Zimbabwe's Prime Minister Robert Mugabe in Harare. He spent two hours alone with the PM. Unusually they were not joined by the Security Boss Mnangagwa for at least part of the session. Rowland remarked that a Zimbabwe cabinet minister told him that the Mugabe/ Mnangagwa relationship has been strained of late with bitter confrontations.

Throughout the days leading to the November 2017 bloody coup, former First Lady Grace Mugabe told the nation that President Mnangagwa had been planning to overthrow Mugabe since the 1980s.





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2142 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 751 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 606 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 2055 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 439 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 697 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 855 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3704 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5322 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1222 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2654 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 455 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5436 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days