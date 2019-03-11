'Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight started in 1984' USA files reveal

News / National

1983: Swedish Ambassador Bo Heineback said a committee of five persons representing twelve private voluntary organizations active in Zimbabwe had met with Mugabe on March 3 and had presented a full catalogue of Fifth Brigade atrocities. Mugabe had with him Ministers Mnangagwa, Sekeramayi and Ushewonkunze. Their most charitable view was that Mugabe wanted to have three ministers responsible for security matters with him so that they would appreciate the heavy pressure he is coming under because of the Fifth Brigade behaviour. 1984: LONRHO Chief Executive has provided us (US Embassy in London) in strictest confidence with the following readout on his meeting earlier this week with Zimbabwe's Prime Minister Robert Mugabe in Harare. He spent two hours alone with the PM. Unusually they were not joined by the Security Boss Mnangagwa for at least part of the session. Rowland remarked that a Zimbabwe cabinet minister told him that the Mugabe/ Mnangagwa relationship has been strained of late with bitter confrontations. 1984: LONRHO Chief Executive has provided us (US Embassy in London) in strictest confidence with the following readout on his meeting earlier this week with Zimbabwe's Prime Minister Robert Mugabe in Harare. He spent two hours alone with the PM. Unusually they were not joined by the Security Boss Mnangagwa for at least part of the session. Rowland remarked that a Zimbabwe cabinet minister told him that the Mugabe/ Mnangagwa relationship has been strained of late with bitter confrontations.

The fallout between former President Robert Mugabe and President Emmerson Mnangagwa started during the height of Gukurahundi atrocities, an American declassified cable has revealed.The cable shows that Mnangagwa and Mugabe did not agree on how Gukurahundi operation by the Fifth Brigade was supposed to be executed.Find below extracts from the cables courtesy of Pachedu ZWThroughout the days leading to the November 2017 bloody coup, former First Lady Grace Mugabe told the nation that President Mnangagwa had been planning to overthrow Mugabe since the 1980s.