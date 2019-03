'Mugabe, Mnangagwa fight started in 1984' USA files reveal

1983: Swedish Ambassador Bo Heineback said a committee of five persons representing twelve private voluntary organizations active in Zimbabwe had met with Mugabe on March 3 and had presented a full catalogue of Fifth Brigade atrocities. Mugabe had with him Ministers Mnangagwa, Sekeramayi and Ushewonkunze. Their most charitable view was that Mugabe wanted to have three ministers responsible for security matters with him so that they would appreciate the heavy pressure he is coming under because of the Fifth Brigade behaviour.

1984: LONRHO Chief Executive has provided us (US Embassy in London) in strictest confidence with the following readout on his meeting earlier this week with Zimbabwe's Prime Minister Robert Mugabe in Harare. He spent two hours alone with the PM. Unusually they were not joined by the Security Boss Mnangagwa for at least part of the session. Rowland remarked that a Zimbabwe cabinet minister told him that the Mugabe/ Mnangagwa relationship has been strained of late with bitter confrontations.