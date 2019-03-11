News / National
Man arrested for hating Mnangagwa's picture
11 Mar 2019 at 10:47hrs | Views
Farai Gwaza from Dindi village under Chief Chitsungo in Pfungwe, Mashonaland East province has been arrested for publicly saying he does not like President Emmerson Mnangagwa's picture.
In a news flash on Monday the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said, "A 32-year-old man is facing prosecution after he was arrested and charged with undermining authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he allegedly told a colleague wearing a ZANU PF party T-shirt that he doesn't like the picture of the person on it."
Under Section 33 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, a person could be jailed for up to a year or fined $100 for insulting the President.
In a news flash on Monday the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said, "A 32-year-old man is facing prosecution after he was arrested and charged with undermining authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he allegedly told a colleague wearing a ZANU PF party T-shirt that he doesn't like the picture of the person on it."
Source - Byo24News