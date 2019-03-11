Man arrested for hating Mnangagwa's picture

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Farai Gwaza from Dindi village under Chief Chitsungo in Pfungwe, Mashonaland East province has been arrested for publicly saying he does not like President Emmerson Mnangagwa's picture.In a news flash on Monday the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said, "A 32-year-old man is facing prosecution after he was arrested and charged with undermining authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa after he allegedly told a colleague wearing a ZANU PF party T-shirt that he doesn't like the picture of the person on it."Under Section 33 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, a person could be jailed for up to a year or fined $100 for insulting the President.