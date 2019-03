Gugu Ncube to march without clothes on

My name is Gugu Ncube and on Wednesday the 13th of March 2019 l am staging a One Woman protest at union building, nake_d. Nudity is a sign of my dignity that l have been stripped off of. I have nothing more to protect. My dignity is gone.All l want is for President Ramaphosa to take note of the abuse I am suffering at the hands of UNISA and The South African Police. I want the UNISA management to show the country, Thuma Foundation, Commission For Gender Equality and other interested parties, my resignation letter they claim I tendered. This is my Demand!!

I was unlawfully manhandled out of my employment at UNISA for REPORTING my immediate boss for asking for sexual favours in exchange for my job.I have seen first-hand Commissioner sitting on my supposed tribunal taking bribe money to demerit meI have seen corrupt Police come to arrest me unprocedurally because my abuser has money to pay them.I will be heardYou are welcome to come to join me, meet me, support me or watch me. I can no longer be silent. The world must know and see my story.