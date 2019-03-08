Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gugu Ncube to march without clothes on

by Mandla Ndlovu
24 hrs ago | Views
South Africa Zimbabwean Gugu Ncube has announced that she is going to stage a one-woman protest without any clothes at Union building in South Africa on Wednesday at 10 AM.

The controversial Gugu who has had a brush with the law many times said she is protesting against her abuse at the hands of the University of South Africa and the police.

In 2017 she hogged the limelight after claiming she had been raped.

Herebelow is Gugu's announcement:

My name is Gugu Ncube and on Wednesday the 13th of March 2019 l am staging a One Woman protest at union building, nake_d. Nudity is a sign of my dignity that l have been stripped off of. I have nothing more to protect. My dignity is gone.

All l want is for President Ramaphosa to take note of the abuse I am suffering at the hands of UNISA and The South African Police. I want the UNISA management to show the country, Thuma Foundation, Commission For Gender Equality and other interested parties, my resignation letter they claim I tendered. This is my Demand!!

I was unlawfully manhandled out of my employment at UNISA for REPORTING my immediate boss for asking for sexual favours in exchange for my job.

I have seen first-hand Commissioner sitting on my supposed tribunal taking bribe money to demerit me

I have seen corrupt Police come to arrest me unprocedurally because my abuser has money to pay them.

I will be heard

#mynudityismyvoice

You are welcome to come to join me, meet me, support me or watch me. I can no longer be silent. The world must know and see my story.


Source - Byo24News

