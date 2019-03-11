Mnangagwa throws lavish party for Ramaphosa

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has prepared a dinner banquet to welcome the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who is landing in the country for the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission set for Tuesday.In a statement on Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services said, "His Excellency President Mnangagwa is hosting a banquet in honour of His Excellency President Ramaphosa at 2000hrs on 11 March 2019."Ramaphosa will be coming to Harare to co-chair the third session of the Bi-National Commission, following a meeting between senior officials from both countries last week.Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the international relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu, defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, trade and industry minister Rob Davies, home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele, and transport minister Blade Nzimande.The two countries conduct their bilateral relations through the Bi-National Commission, established in 2015. Both heads of state will review progress made with the implementation of the 45 bilateral agreements signed so far spanning trade and investment, health, labour, migration, defence, taxation, tourism, water and environment.Meanwhile, the South African advance delegation was reported that they will be handing over computers and equipment to the Labour and Social Welfare Ministry on Monday afternoon.