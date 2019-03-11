Police release MDC leader

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The MDC National Spokesperson Cllr Jacob Mafume has been released by the police after spending hours being interrogated.Mafume was released without charge after police indicated they would call his lawyer Advocate Bhatasara if they intend to press any charges against him.There were speculations that the police wanted to press treason charges against the firebrand Spokesperson.Earlier during the day, MDC deputy national spokesperson Dr. Bekithemba Mpofu had announced that Mafume was confined at ZRP Law and Order section in the company of his attorney Advocate Bhatasara of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.Mafume joins the list of MDC officials who are being targeted for state-sponsored crackdown over the January 14 violent protests.Several MDC councillors across the country have been arrested since January.Mpofu said, "These arrests, abductions and torture of citizens including leaders of trade unions and civic society do not only invite isolation of Zimbabwe but are an impediment to the much needed National Dialogue."The MDC calls President Ramaphosa to emphasise on the need to end the persecution of dissenting views in the country."Upon being release Mafume said, "The people's spokesperson is free.I had gone to the police on my own accord after picking up information that I was needed.I went with Tonderai Bhatasara my lawyer and advocate Kucaca Phulu I was advised that I could go. I would be called back If need be.I thank you for the support and show of concern. We remain speaking on behalf of the people and the Party. The MDC National Spokesperson."