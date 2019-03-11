Zimbabwe classifies Boeing 737-Max 8 as unsafe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Deputy Minister of information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi has advised citizens that Government has classified the Boeing 737-Max 8 as unsafe.The warning comes after a similar plane crashed in Ethiopia on Sunday killing 157 people.Said Mutodi, "While investigations around the plane crash involving Indonesian and Ethiopian planes are continuing, we would like to advise Zimbabwean citizens that we have classified the American-built Boeing 737-Max8 as an unsafe aircraft due to its malfunctioning auto-pilot software."A combination of malfunctioning sensors, an unfamiliar auto-diving software and inability to resist aerodynamic roughness in the lower atmosphere make the American Boeing 737-Max8 prone to take-off and landing accidents. Always check the flight model before check in."International media reported on Monday that the aircraft manufacturer Boeing faces further questions over the safety of its 737 Max 8 jet as Ethiopian Airlines joined carriers in China and elsewhere in grounding the planes after a crash on Sunday that killed all 157 people onboard.More than 300 Boeing 737 Max planes are in operation and more than 5,000 have been ordered worldwide since 2017.The disaster was the second involving the new 737 Max 8 in the past four months. In October, a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea off the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, killing all 189 people onboard.President Emmerson Mnangagwa mourned the victims of the disaster."I send my condolences and prayers to all the families of those who lost their lives today on the Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi. Our thoughts and strength go out to our African brothers and sisters and all those affected by this terrible tragedy." Mnangagwa said.