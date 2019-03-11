Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mugabe be tried for Gukurahundi massacres'

by Staff reporter
11 Mar 2019 at 14:59hrs | Views
DEFENCE deputy minister Victor Matemadanda has said former President Robert Mugabe must be tried for the 1980s Gukurahundi massacres.

In a video uploaded on SMTV on Saturday, Matemadanda also said Mugabe was solely responsible for the economic hardships the country is facing following 37 years of misrule, during which he travelled across the globe inviting sanctions by insulting world leaders.

Mugabe, between 1983 and 1987, presided over the killing of between 8 000 and 20 000 defenceless Zimbabweans of mostly Ndebele ethnic tribe by the North Korea and British military-trained Fifth Brigade of the Zimbabwe National Army.

The Fifth Brigade had been deployed to extinguish what Mugabe said was insurgency from the Joshua Nkomo-led Zimbabwe African People Union military wing called the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army.

"He must be tried for the people he killed through Gukurahundi. Chiefs must take him and try him and make him pay for his sins. He has plenty of cattle at his Gushungo Dairy and that is how he can exorcise ngozi [avenging spirit]. He is old, but still coherent and must be tried," Matemadanda said.

He spoke to SMTV in an apparent reaction to Mugabe's recent attack on President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the extra-judicial killings carried out by members of the security forces in January this year.

"When we talk about the old man — the Mugabe mythology. You may want to forgive the old man, but I don't think he deserves forgiveness, because surely, surely Mugabe tells Mnangagwa not to kill people … it's unheard of. Mugabe, telling people not to kill each other. Who is the specialist?" Matemadanda asked.

"Some of us survived because of our speed to run away. Even Mnangagwa he is talking to … he forgets that he escaped death from him. Maybe he (Mugabe) is the known and approved hangman or killer. I think he (Mugabe) wanted to say you are taking away my job (of killing people) because that's his job.

"I went to Matabeleland and Midlands. I come from the Midlands and I said this man is old, but still coherent. Chiefs, take this man, he has cattle at Gushungo Dairy. Because avenging spirits are settled by paying cattle and he must be tried for Gukurahundi massacres so that we can close this case."

He said because Mugabe has not been tried in a court of law, so he is presumed innocent.

"So, as of now, we cannot call him a mass murderer. We can only say people got killed during his rule until the court finds him guilty," Matemadanda said, hinting at the direction the Mnangagwa administration could be taking to solve the Gukurahundi issue.

The massacres, which have been a source of pain and rift between the Ndebeles and the predominantly Shona tribe, with some of the former calling for separate a Ndebele State, have been used by opposition leaders to garner votes in mostly Bulawayo and other pockets of Matabeleland, where Zanu-PF has not won seats in parliamentary elections since independence.

Mnangagwa and his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, after seizing power through a coup in November 2017, were asked by people of Matabeleland to explain their roles in the Gukurahundi massacres.

The government, in response, set up a department to probe and seek to heal the wounds, but this has been met by resistance from political parties and pressure groups in Matabeleland.

They even frowned upon the setting up of the post-election violence commission led by former South Africa President Kgalema Motlanthe for failing to probe the Gukurahundi massacres.

Matemadanda fell out with Mugabe for openly backing Mnangagwa's ascendance.

"We can just say people disappeared … maybe they just sunk we don't know … and then he accuses Mnangagwa saying don't try to be God as if he (Mugabe) is a god bigger than God himself," Matemadanda said.

He asked why Mnangagwa was being asked to explain the disappearance of people during the Mugabe era.

"In our culture, if you are a witch and you come crying more than the bereaved, we give you the deceased to eat," Matemadanda says in the video clip.

He said it was entirely up to Mnangagwa to "put him [Mugabe] in order".

"Mugabe not only killed people, but destroyed the economy. These problems that we have are a result of Mugabe's rule. Even the sanctions; he enjoyed going all over insulting people over there and yonder. He became famous for insulting," Matemadanda said.

Mugabe, at one time hijacked a Johannesburg earth summit to denounce then British Premier Tony Blair, telling him, "So Blair, keep your England and let me keep my Zimbabwe", while defending the seizures of white-owned farms.

Mugabe, who also used international forums to attack former United States President George Bush, turned his back on the Commonwealth, worsening the country's economic woes.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2127 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1197 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 604 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 2045 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 769 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 692 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 315 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 850 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3100 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3704 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5322 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1221 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2651 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 454 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5433 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days