Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare should not expect bailout from Ramaphosa

by Staff reporter
11 Mar 2019 at 15:02hrs | Views
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in the country today to co-chair the Bi-National Commission (BNC) with President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose administration is desperate for a cash injection to jump-start the country's stuttering economy.

Those close to the South African presidency told the Daily News yesterday that Harare should not expect a bailout from its northern neighbour, which is facing a tricky election this year.

Ahead of the visit, South Africa's minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu said ending sanctions against Zimbabwe will top Ramaphosa's agenda.

Ramaphosa's arrival comes hard on the heels of another high-profile visit by the President of Botswana Keabetswe Masisi, who signed several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Mnangagwa.

Masisi disappointed his host by refusing to extend a $600 million loan to Zimbabwe, only providing $94 million for businesses in Botswana to invest in the troubled country.

In a statement, Pretoria said the two heads of State will review the bilateral cooperation between their countries as well as review progress made with the implementation of bilateral agreements.

"To date, the two countries have signed 45 agreements, which cover a wide range of fields, including trade and investment, health, labour, migration, defence, taxation, tourism, scientific and technological cooperation, water and environment," reads part of the statement.

When Zimbabwe and South Africa last held the BNC they were led by Robert Mugabe and Jacob Zuma respectively but both men were pressured to resign before completion of their terms.

The men who succeeded them are bosom buddies and will be seeking to cement ties between their two countries.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a high-powered business delegation.

Several senior South African officials have been in the country since last week ahead of the structured BNC, first established in 2015.

Zimbabwe and South Africa share a lot in common from their liberation history, cultural linkages and the commonality of their people.

The neighbouring country keeps the largest number of Zimbabweans, estimated at over three million.

Its companies are the biggest investors in Zimbabwe.

South Africa ranks as Zimbabwe's second export destination after China (US$844 million), with exports into that country amounting to US$189 million.

The neighbouring country tops the list of imports origins at $2,01 billion, followed by China at $442 million, India ($149 million), Zambia ($133 million) and Hong Kong ($57,8 million).

The BNC comes as Zimbabwean businesses are fragile and in desperate need of protection in their recovery phase.

After countries such as China chose to keep their wallets closed after approaches from Harare, those in the corridors of power expect South Africa to give Zimbabwe the much-needed lift.

But Zimbabwe also has a lot of work to do to convince that there has been adequate progress on addressing its financial and governance delinquency challenges.

The permanent secretary in the ministry of Information Nick Mangwana said that the BNC comes on the heels of another engagement with Botswana is a vindication of their engagement policy.

"We can't be a country pushing for great relationships with countries afar when we have poor relations with those countries with which we share so much including borders," he said.

"Regarding MoUs or bailouts, let's not be pre-emptive about the outcomes of the interactions between our countries' leadership. Announcements will be made in their due season".

Mangwana, however, said Zimbabwe is not in the business of receiving bailouts but seeks to have mutually beneficial relations with its neighbours, the nature of which will be revealed after negotiations have taken place.

Ibbo Mandaza, a political analyst, said the whole hullabaloo was about nothing.

He said: "These are routine meetings so it is nothing out of the ordinary."

Another analyst, Stephen Chan, said Ramaphosa cannot be seen to be bailing out an unpopular regime in an election year.

Chan said the Zimbabwean economy needs fundamental restructuring, not just a kick-start from its neighbour.

"The South Africans have already made it clear they have not much to give. It's Ramaphosa's election year. He can't be seen by his voters to be giving billions to Zimbabwe when the South African economy itself needs a kick-start," said Chan.

International Crisis Group consultant Piers Pigou said while Africa's biggest economy may be in a position to help improve liquidity through the extension of credit facilities or even lend its weight to support efforts to build the refinancing necessary to cover debt arrears, South Africa has limited options and other priorities in terms of available funds.  

"It provides an opportunity for Ramaphosa to see how best South Africa could help move reform and recovery options forward. But this requires Ramaphosa excavating the full picture, not a selective sanitised version of developments, as evidenced from minister Ncube's recent reform progress report to the IMF," said Pigou.

Political analyst Maxwell Saungweme believes it's significant as South Africa said the visit is timely as Zimbabwe is in an economic and political bedlam.

He said Ramaphosa is also likely to encourage dialogue to get a solution to the political logjam.

"He is likely to talk to both Mnangagwa and (Nelson) Chamisa. Whatever his intervention will be, at the end solutions to our problems are found from within.

"He is a neighbour; he can only recommend but will never solve our problems. We have to sort out our mess."

Lawyer Obert Gutu said Ramaphosa's visit to Zimbabwe is more important in more ways than one.

"Ramaphosa is Mnangagwa's ally. You don't need to be a rocket scientist to appreciate that both leaders enjoy a cosy political relationship. Africa doesn't want to be perceived as a puppet of either the West or the East. As such, solidarity amongst key African countries is crucial in modern international relations," said Gutu

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2122 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 744 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 2036 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 768 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 489 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 692 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 404 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 314 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 849 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2133 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3099 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3704 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5321 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1221 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2536 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2648 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 454 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5433 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days