Real Madrid to appoint Zidane again

News / National

by BBC

Zinedine Zidane is set to return as Real Madrid manager just 10 months after leaving the Spanish giants, according to European football expert Guillem Balague.The Frenchman will replace Santiago Solari, who was in charge for less than five months.Former Real midfielder Zidane, 46, left in May after leading the club to a third straight Champions League trophy.Real are currently third in La Liga, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona.Solari is set to be sacked after a 4-1 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday - which followed a shock Champions League exit to Ajax.That 4-1 home defeat and 5-3 aggregate loss to the Dutch side was the final straw for Real president Florentino Perez.The defeat by Ajax followed two consecutive defeats by Barcelona in El Clasico - a 1-0 loss in La Liga and a 3-0 thrashing in the Copa del Rey.Zidane stepped down following the Champions League final victory over Liverpool, and Julen Lopetegui was hired as his successor just before the World Cup where he had been due to lead Spain, who promptly sacked him.Four and a half months later it was Real's turn to fire him.Reserve-team boss Solari came in as caretaker before being given a contract to 2021 on 13 November.