PHOTOS: Cyril Ramaphosa lands in Harare

by Mandla Ndlovu

South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has landed in Harare ahead of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission set for Tuesday.He was met at the airport by Mnangagwa who is hosting a lavish banquet in his honour at the State House.Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the international relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu, defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, trade and industry minister Rob Davies, home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele, and transport minister Blade Nzimande.