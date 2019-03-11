Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTOS: Cyril Ramaphosa lands in Harare

by Mandla Ndlovu
11 Mar 2019 at 18:53hrs | Views
South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has landed in Harare ahead of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission set for Tuesday.

He was met at the airport by Mnangagwa who is hosting a lavish banquet in his honour at the State House.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the international relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu, defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, trade and industry minister Rob Davies, home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele, and transport minister Blade Nzimande.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days