Kariba ZETDC opens up banking hall at local office

News / National

by MuHwisiry Chaiyeiye

ZETDC office has deployment of one of its point of sell machine for opening up of their Kariba banking hall for purchasing of electricity tokens.This comes following challenges being faced by clients as the third parties have been a failure in the past two weeks.Questions have been asked regards the reluctance by the local Kariba office to react to the crisis. Harsh words were even exchanged on the local ZETDC managed WhatsApp as residents expressed their disappointment resulting in one local vocal Kandawire being chucked out for having pointed out that: "Management is clueless but it is working flat out to resolve this Western-imposed glitch in the system. We are looking East for a solution"The coming on board of the point of sell machine is likely to be seen as a positive response by the electricity distribution entity and a direct response to complaints.One official from ZETDC Chinhoyi regional offices responded on a platform by saying "Noted we will check with our systems adminstrators. In the meantime, we will be relocating a swipe machine from Chinhoyi to Kariba tomorrow (today) to alleviate the challenges currently being faced there as the network challenges remain persistent."Today, she again confirmed that all was now in order and customers can at last enjoy such expected services.