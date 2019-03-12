Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gono's jatropha project too small to ease fuel crisis, says Mangudya

by newzimbabwe
12 Mar 2019 at 05:42hrs | Views
FORMER RBZ Governor Gideon Gono's $3 million jatropha project's contribution to the country's fuel demands was too insignificant and cannot be considered as a viable solution to current fuel shortages.

This was revealed in parliament by current central bank governor John Mangudya.

Mangudya was giving oral evidence before parliament's energy committee and was asked by committee member and Zanu-PF legislator Enock Porusingazi why the project has not been used to ease current fuel shortages.

"Unfortunately, its (jatropha fuel plant) size is too insignificant to be called a white elephant. Maybe it can be called a small elephant," Mangudya said.

"It's such a small plant if you look at demand of fuel currently."

Government in 2005 launched an ambitious $3 million project to grow jatropha seeds for extraction of biodiesel.

It emerged also that what remains of the ambitious project has been reduced to an experimental centre within the agriculture ministry's technology department.

In his remarks before MPs, Mangudya said the country's growing economy was fuelling demand for fuel.

"…The economy had been growing. That's why the demand has been growing. We used to spend 60 million or so and now we are spending 90 to 100 million litres of fuel or so per month."

"So where is this fuel going. The fuel is going into the economy, this economy is expanding."

Mangudya said some local firms that had shut down few years ago citing viability challenges have since reopened and now required fuel to operate.

"We have seen that most of the firms that had closed prior to 2016 have reopened. The production activity is high and you can even see for yourself that this traffic jungle which was never there in Zimbabwe before has contributed to the demand for fuel.

"…The demand is a genuine demand. It is following the economy that is expanding."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2112 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 742 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 601 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 2024 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 437 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 688 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 313 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 364 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 469 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 845 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 415 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3099 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3704 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5317 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1219 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2536 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2644 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 454 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5433 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days