FC Platinum to play Esperance at BF

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 05:50hrs | Views
THE Confederation of Africa Football (Caf), have ordered FC Platinum not to use their Mandava fortress in Zvishavane for their Champions League group game against Esperance on Saturday. Concerns have been raised about the accommodation facilities in the mining town.

FC Platinum had earlier been given the greenlight to bring their final Champions League assignment to their home fans.

But, this has changed and Zifa yesterday confirmed the new development. FC Platinum will once again have to move to Barbourfields for their remaining fixture against the defending champions.

"Caf has decided that FC Platinum will play their game against Esperance in Bulawayo, not in Zvishavane, as earlier communicated," said the association's spokesman Xolisani Gwesela.

"Caf raised concerns about the accommodation facilities in Zvishavane for a game of this magnitude which is likely to attract a number of people.

"FC Platinum have played two of their group games in Bulawayo and we just wish them all the best in the remaining game," said Gwesela.

The miners are winless in the pool with two draws and three defeats. They charmed a lot of neutrals with a brave show against Orlando Pirates where they led 2-0 until the final 10 minutes in Johannesburg last Friday. They even missed a first-half penalty. The match eventually ended in a 2-2 draw.

Source - chronicle

