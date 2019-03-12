Zimbabwe to introduce 5G commercial network

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe government is working on introducing 5G commercial network to enhance advanced speed in mobile broadband.The 5G broadband is generation of broadband cellular network technology succeeding the current 4G, and has additional packages at advanced speed. At present the country uses 3G (voice, text and data) and 4G (voice, text, advanced data and internet) networks.The 5G generation will likely be rolled out in 2020.The ITU Study Group 13, which ends Thursday is, among other issues, discussing standards related to 5G roll out. However, Minister Kazembe bemoaned the existence of Western sanctions on Zimbabwe saying they were impacting negatively on a number of Government programmes by causing foreign currency shortages.