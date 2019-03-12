Nust builds temporary lecture rooms to increase learning space

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE National University of Science and Technology (Nust) is building temporary lecture rooms to increase its learning space ahead of a shift in its academic year.The university earlier this year revealed that it was realigning its academic year with other local universities. The Nust academic year will shift to begin in May instead of August.In an interview, Nust acting communications and marketing director Mrs Lindiwe Nyoni said the university is building temporary lecture rooms to accommodate an anticipated increase in the number of students.Under-development at Nust has seen the university experiencing a serious shortage of lecture rooms which at one time resulted in lecturers downing tools in protest over crowded teaching spaces among other things."To alleviate the problem of teaching space, Nust has put up temporary structures which are pre-fabricated buildings so as to accommodate our students and ease the pressure of teaching space. However, that is not stopping us from continuing with the new buildings which are part of the master plan to achieve the total number of teaching buildings within our campus."So this is really a temporary measure to say we are facing such a situation and we would like to construct these buildings," she said.Nust recently redesigned its master plan to align it with the innovation and industrialisation needs of the country. The new design incorporates an industrial park, shopping mall and students' accommodation into the university's complex.Mrs Nyoni said prospective students who have been accepted should start planning accordingly."Following the realignment of the Nust calendar to have an early intake instead of the August intake that we normally have, we would like to inform those who applied to study at Nust that the 2019/2020 academic year will commence on May 6, 2019 with registration beginning on April 29 to May 3," she said."The names of the prospective First Year Undergraduate students are now available on our website. www.nust.ac.zw/appplicants."Mrs Nyoni said to ensure their places are reserved, students should pay a non-refundable fee of $200 by Friday March 29 which will be credited towards their fees.