Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe manufacturing sector exports up by 54%

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 06:01hrs | Views
ZIMBABWE'S manufacturing sector exports went up by 54% to US$222,6 million in 2018, buoyed by the export incentive introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in 2016, Industry and Commerce minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has said.

Speaking during a business breakfast meeting held in Bulawayo last week, Ndlovu said exports in the sector went up from US$144,5 million to US$222,6 million in 2018.

"In Bulawayo, Paramount Garments, Tregers and Lobels and PPC Cement make the list of the country's top exporters in the manufacturing sector and the export incentive introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has aided the companies in achieving this," Ndlovu said.

In 2016, the central bank introduced export incentives ranging from 2% to 12% in order to promote exports across all sectors.

Ndlovu said his ministry was aware of foreign currency challenges that had afflicted some sections of industry over the past three years.

"It is also important that the business community, retailers, wholesalers and so on support local production and initiatives by organisations such as Buy Zimbabwe," he said.

Ndlovu also appealed to industry to join hands so that it transforms into a resilient and sustainable sector, able to contribute more than 20% to the gross domestic product.

"On our part, as ministry, we will continue to promulgate policies that speak to this aspiration. We are all bound by the love for our nation, which must propel us to work hard and faithfully for the success of the country," he said.

Ndlovu said government had also made significant steps in overturning the budget deficits that had bedevilled the country for many years.

"This highlights the commitment to foster an environment conducive for economic growth," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2092 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1987 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 755 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 837 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3702 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5311 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1218 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2534 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days