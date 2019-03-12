Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans should avoid being swayed into 'small' debates, says Mudzuri

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 06:02hrs | Views
MDC deputy president Elias Mudzuri says Zimbabweans must focus on tackling the country's chronic challenges and avoid being swayed into "small" debates about his party's elective congress set for May this year.

In an interview with NewsDay, Mudzuri described the May congress as a family affair, which must not be a sideshow of the real challenges of reviving the economy.

"I really want us to talk about the economic situation, we want the government to account. People are struggling. I am moving around and people cannot afford [basics]. They don't have the money and there are no jobs," he said.

His comments came amid reports that the ruling Zanu-PF party had infiltrated the MDC to influence the outcome of its congress.

"There are fuel queues everywhere and people are talking about the ease of doing business. That must be the debate because this country is not going to work with political arguments alone. At the end of the day, this country belongs to all of us and if we are not careful and concentrate on political personalities, we will not find a solution," Mudzuri said.

He warned that Zimbabwe was risking going the way of Syria.

"Look at Syria, it has been 10 years with civil war and if we are not serious, we will find ourselves in that situation. Even if we don't agree, we must find a common vision. We can talk at individual level," he said.

"Right now, we have a dead economy and people are too poor. We have a drought and it is real. We must seek solutions and we are a family as Zimbabweans. There is need to remove the them-against-us mentality. We are one."

Mudzuri, who has been touted as a possible presidential candidate, refused to discuss the party's elective congress.

"People are the ones that nominate. They haven't said anything as yet. I will announce my decision at the right moment. It is a democratic process and everything will come out," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2090 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1987 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 837 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3702 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5311 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1218 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2534 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days