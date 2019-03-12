Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gweru council, workers in salary deadlock

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 06:02hrs | Views
AN ad-hoc committee has been appointed to look into the impasse between Gweru City Council workers and their employer.

The development comes hardly a week after the restive workers issued a notice to strike, but shelved it at the last minute after an assurance by the Josiah Makombe-led council that their grievances would be addressed within 14 days.

The workers want a reversal of salary cuts implemented in 2016 after a directive by then Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

The salary cuts were deemed null and void by the High Court.

The workers are also demanding reinstatement of the long service award package for those that go on retirement. However, the cash-strapped council has been dithering on fulfilling the demands.

Documents gleaned by Southern Eye indicate that an eight-member special committee has since been appointed to look into the stand-off and should report to a full council meeting before a decision is made.

The committee includes town clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza, acting finance director Owen Masimba, chamber secretary Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe and legal expert Dzimba Jaravaza. Talks are still on-going to engage Sino-Zimbabwe Cement Company's human resources manager, Victoria Hungwe.

Four councillors, led by finance committee chairperson Martin Chivhoko (Ward 4), are also part of the special committee.

Others are former trade unionist and ward 18 councillor John Manyundwa, Gedion Mugariri (ward 7) and Notal Dzika (ward 8).

Gweru Urban Council Workers' chairperson Kudakwashe Munengiwa confirmed the development.

"What we want at the end of the day is industrial harmony. The workers are saying their salaries were illegally cut, but they went on to successfully challenge that development at the courts and won their case," he said.

"However, about three years on, the employer has not implemented that court order so that is the crux of the matter. We wanted to down tools last week, but we gave dialogue a chance. We remain hopeful that this committee, which has been set up, will see reason and act likewise. If that fails, we are going on a full-blown strike."

Council spokesperson Manford Gambiza said the committee's mandate was to try and break the deadlock between the workers and their employer.

"The committee has already started its work and it will report to the next full council meeting. Discussions of this nature may take some time, but they will come to fruition," he said.

Inside sources revealed that the Makombe-led pool of councillors was unwilling to approve implementation of the High Court order to retain previous salaries of workers because those occupying high posts at Town House would get increases of up to 120%, thereby blowing the wage bill to unsustainable levels and hinder service delivery.

"The councillors are being very careful. If they approve blanket reinstatement, it will mean that the highest paid person at council will start earning over $9 000, while from grade 8 to grade 16, workers will be getting more than 100% increases. On the other hand, lowly-ranked workers will have increments of just about 45% because when the salaries were cut, there was no uniform percentage that was used. The councillors are happy with reinstating salaries for lower grade workers, but they have serious reservations for the top brass, hence the impasse," the source said.

Makombe declined to comment, saying it would jeopardise the ongoing negotiations.

Gwatipedza did not respond to questions sent to her.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2089 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 727 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 590 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1984 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 671 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 234 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 837 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2131 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3702 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5311 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1218 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2534 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 869 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2638 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days