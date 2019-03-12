Lawyer up for fraud

News / National

by Staff reporter

HARARE lawyer Puwai Chiutsi appeared in court yesterday facing fraud allegations after he sold land which had been repossessed from him by the Sheriff of the High Court to Mashwede Holdings.Chiutsi (50) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro, who remanded him to today for bail ruling.The complainant is Tendai Mashamhanda, the director for Mashwede Holdings.It is the State's case that sometime in September 2017, Chiutsi's property, called remainder of subdivision C of Lot 6, Highlands Estate, was sold to Bariadie Investments by the Sheriff of Zimbabwe, while acting in terms of the High Court order in a matter against Chiutsi and Elliot Rogers.Chiutsi allegedly lost ownership of the property and several attempts to appeal against the High Court order at the Supreme Court wereunsuccessful.It is alleged that Chiutsi misrepresented to Mashwede Holdings and made an affidavit that the property had no mortgages or any encumbrances and sold it for $230 000 cash.The complainant suffered financial prejudice of $230 000 and nothing was recovered.Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.