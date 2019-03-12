Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lawyer up for fraud

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 06:05hrs | Views
HARARE lawyer Puwai Chiutsi appeared in court yesterday facing fraud allegations after he sold land which had been repossessed from him by the Sheriff of the High Court to Mashwede Holdings.

Chiutsi (50) was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro, who remanded him to today for bail ruling.

The complainant is Tendai Mashamhanda, the director for Mashwede Holdings.

It is the State's case that sometime in September 2017, Chiutsi's property, called remainder of subdivision C of Lot 6, Highlands Estate, was sold to Bariadie Investments by the Sheriff of Zimbabwe, while acting in terms of the High Court order in a matter against Chiutsi and Elliot Rogers.

Chiutsi allegedly lost ownership of the property and several attempts to appeal against the High Court order at the Supreme Court were
unsuccessful.

It is alleged that Chiutsi misrepresented to Mashwede Holdings and made an affidavit that the property had no mortgages or any encumbrances and sold it for $230 000 cash.

The complainant suffered financial prejudice of $230 000 and nothing was recovered.

Sebastian Mutizirwa appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2085 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 726 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1984 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 482 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 670 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 464 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 350 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 836 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 411 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3702 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5309 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1218 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days