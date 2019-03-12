Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean woman escapes ill-fated Ethiopian flight

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019
FOR Farirai Munatsirei Chataurwa, a Mozambique-based World Food Programme employee, miracles still do happen!

She was scheduled to fly on the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302 that crashed on Sunday morning and killed all 157 people on board, including eight crew members.

The Boeing plane, which crashed shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa at 8:44am was flying to Nairobi, Kenya.

But Chataurwa, who was set to attend a United Nations humanitarian conference in the Kenyan capital, said she rescheduled her flight and opted for another one at 11am.

In an emotional and thankful post on her Facebook page, Chataurwa said "she saw God's hand" after changing her flight.

"Dear friends and family, today I have seen God's hand in my life. I was booked on the ET flight that crashed from Addis Ababa to Nairobi. I thank God I changed my flight to the 11am one. I am alive and safe. Counting my blessings double," her post read.

The post attracted thousands of comments from workmates, colleagues and relatives.

Efforts to get her to shed more light on why she re-scheduled her flight were in vain.

She did not respond to inquiries on Facebook Messenger.

Like her Shona name Munatsirei means "do good to her", indeed God did good to her and saved her from the crash.

Source - newsday

