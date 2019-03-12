Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man arrested for disliking Mnangagwa's picture

by ZimLive
12 Mar 2019 at 06:10hrs | Views
A man was arrested after telling a man wearing a Zanu-PF T-Shirt he did not like an image of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Farai Gwanza, 32, is set to be charged with the offence of undermining the authority of or insulting Mnangagwa, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said on Monday.

Gwanza, of Dindi Village under Chief Chitsungo in-PFungwe, Mashonaland East province, "allegedly told a colleague wearing a Zanu-PF party T-shirt that he doesn't like the picture of the person on it," the lawyers said.

ZLHR said it would be defending Gwanza – the latest person to be charged with a law which Mnangagwa has previously defended, but which critics say is draconian.

The law was routinely used against critics of former President Robert Mugabe, who was toppled in a military coup in November 2017. Mnangagwa, who replaced him, came in promising legislative and political reforms, but many now say he is worse than Mugabe.

In November 2013, Mnangagwa vainly tried to challenge a Constitutional Court finding that a section of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act that criminalises "undermining of the authority of the President" and communicating falsehoods was unconstitutional.

The Constitutional Court had observed that Section 31(a)(iii) which criminalises publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the State and Section 33(a)(ii) which criminalises undermining the authority of the President had the effect of violating people's rights and invited Mnangagwa – then the Justice Minister – to justify their existence.

Mnangagwa argued that the laws must stay in the statute books as they were necessary to protect the reputation of the President.

"Is the goal of the protection of reputation of the President and his office a pressing and substantial objective in our society? We submit it is," he said in an affidavit submitted with the court.

The law is one of many draconian provisions set to fall away when laws are aligned with a new constitution adopted in 2013. The government has been criticised for the slow pace of re-aligning laws with the constitution.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1784 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 617 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1601 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 628 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 428 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 760 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1320 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

12 hrs ago | 2106 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

12 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

12 hrs ago | 3079 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3660 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5252 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1196 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2489 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 841 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2547 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 449 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days