Gudyanga trial stalls

by Staff reporter

Former Mines and Mining Development Permanent Secretary Francis Gudyanga will have to wait for the determination of his application for review at the High Court.Gudyanga is jointly charged with Walter Chidhakwa in a case in which the former minister allegedly appointed him the sole Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) board member.The State alleges Gudyanga claimed $36 350 in sitting fees when no board existed.Chidhakwa, through his lawyer Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, has successfully applied to have his trial stalled pending determination of his application for review at the High Court.In the lower court, Chidhakwa applied for exception to the charge, which was dismissed by magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini.He also unsuccessfully applied to have both the magistrate and prosecutor Mr Michael Chakandida from the President's Special Anti-Corruption Unit to recuse themselves.He then approached the High Court for review and proceedings at the magistrates' court were stopped pending outcome of the application. Gudyanga's lawyer, Mr Norman Mugiya, then requested for a separation of trial on the basis that his client was not part of Chidhakwa's High Court application.Mr Mugiya said he wanted his client to be tried to avoid delays occasioned by waiting for the finalisation of Chidhakwa's application.Chidhakwa and Gudyanga appeared in court yesterday.Mr Chakandida opposed Mugiya's request.He said the pair would be tried jointly.Mr Vitorini remanded the matter to April 15.