Zanu-PF youths lash out at Mthuli Ncube

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 06:21hrs | Views
Zanu-PF youths yesterday reacted angrily to suggestions by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube that foreign investors retain 100% ownership of their investments in the mining sector, saying the move was ill-informed.

During an interview with Bloomberg last week, Ncube said the country was working on scrapping the Indigenisation Act, which restricts foreign shareholding in platinum and diamond ventures to 49% as the country seeks to attract foreign capital.

But Zanu-PF youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said there was no wisdom in reversing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision.

More to follow....

Source - newsday

