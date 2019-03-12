Zanu-PF youths lash out at Mthuli Ncube

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF youths yesterday reacted angrily to suggestions by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube that foreign investors retain 100% ownership of their investments in the mining sector, saying the move was ill-informed.During an interview with Bloomberg last week, Ncube said the country was working on scrapping the Indigenisation Act, which restricts foreign shareholding in platinum and diamond ventures to 49% as the country seeks to attract foreign capital.But Zanu-PF youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said there was no wisdom in reversing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision.More to follow....