News / National
Zanu-PF youths lash out at Mthuli Ncube
12 Mar 2019 at 06:21hrs | Views
Zanu-PF youths yesterday reacted angrily to suggestions by Finance minister Mthuli Ncube that foreign investors retain 100% ownership of their investments in the mining sector, saying the move was ill-informed.
During an interview with Bloomberg last week, Ncube said the country was working on scrapping the Indigenisation Act, which restricts foreign shareholding in platinum and diamond ventures to 49% as the country seeks to attract foreign capital.
But Zanu-PF youth commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu said there was no wisdom in reversing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's decision.
More to follow....
During an interview with Bloomberg last week, Ncube said the country was working on scrapping the Indigenisation Act, which restricts foreign shareholding in platinum and diamond ventures to 49% as the country seeks to attract foreign capital.
More to follow....
Source - newsday