Judith Makwanya dies

by Mandla Ndlovu

Veteran journalist Judith Makwanya has died. She was 56.Reports indicate that Makwanya was admitted at the hospital on Monday. She is known for being a long-serving ZBC journalist who executed well the role of a being Diplomatic Correspondent.In a statement, the Ministry of Information said, "Government learns with sadness the untimely passing on of Diplomatic Correspondent Ms Judith Makwanya. Judith served her country with distinction and was one of the journalists placed on the sanctions list which became a Roll of Honour for Patriots."Other colleagues in the media fraternity also poured out their condolence messages.Judith Makwanya was actually very nice, and kind. Unfortunately, in our polarised political existence, every human relationship is looked at from a political perspective. So sorry to learn of her death, my heart goes out to her grieving family and colleagues. R.I.P my sister- Mduduzi MathuthuTragic news about Judith Makwanya. She was a committed media practitioner and an inspiring voice who challenged crude gender barriers in Zimbabwe's fledgling broadcasting industry.- Professor Jonathan MoyoSad to hear the passing of ZBC diplomatic correspondent and journalist Judith Makwanya. Whenever I met her she took my teasing in her stride and just like Reuben Barwe, she was willing to engage with respect those who were opposed to views.- Hopewell Chin'ono