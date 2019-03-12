'Mnangagwa can be impeached' says Jonathan Moyo

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Exiled former cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo says there are grounds for the impeachment of President Emmerson Mnangagwa if one of the reasons used to move a motion against former President Robert Mugabe is something to go by.One of the reasons which were used by ZANU PF MPs aligned to Mnangagwa during the coup period was that Grace Mugabe had usurped the powers of the President by overseeing state events, something which Moyo says is being done by current First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.Says Moyo, "Auxillia Mnangagwa is at United Nations in New York in a government capacity, representing the State and running its affairs without constitutional authority to do so. Going by the November 2017 ‘Grace Mugabe Precedence', that's a ground for her husband's impeachment."The Herald on Tuesday reported that the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is leading a high-powered delegation to the meeting comprising Senate President Mabel Chinomona and Ministers of State Mary Mliswa (Mashonaland West), Monica Mavhunga (Mashonaland Central), Apolonia Munzverengi (Mashonaland East) and Ambassador Frederick Shava.During Mugabe's time, there were reports that former President Mugabe was captured by a cabal of ambitious politicians including Grace Mugabe whow as Women's league Boss. The reports said Mugabe was no longer performing his duties but had relegated Presidential powers to Grace who was referred to as Her Excellency.