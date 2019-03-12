Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa can be impeached' says Jonathan Moyo

by Mandla Ndlovu
12 Mar 2019 at 08:30hrs | Views
Exiled former cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo says there are grounds for the impeachment of President Emmerson Mnangagwa if one of the reasons used to move a motion against former President Robert Mugabe is something to go by.

One of the reasons which were used by ZANU PF MPs aligned to Mnangagwa during the coup period was that Grace Mugabe had usurped the powers of the President by overseeing state events, something which Moyo says is being done by current First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa.

Says Moyo, "Auxillia Mnangagwa is at United Nations in New York in a government capacity, representing the State and running its affairs without constitutional authority to do so. Going by the November 2017 ‘Grace Mugabe Precedence', that's a ground for her husband's impeachment."

The Herald on Tuesday reported that the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa is leading a high-powered delegation to the meeting comprising Senate President Mabel Chinomona and Ministers of State Mary Mliswa (Mashonaland West), Monica Mavhunga (Mashonaland Central), Apolonia Munzverengi (Mashonaland East) and Ambassador Frederick Shava.

During Mugabe's time, there were reports that former President Mugabe was captured by a cabal of ambitious politicians including Grace Mugabe whow as Women's league Boss. The reports said Mugabe was no longer performing his duties but had relegated Presidential powers to Grace who was referred to as Her Excellency.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2074 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 724 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1977 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 305 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 836 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3699 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5307 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1218 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days