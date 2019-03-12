Married 'cheat' detained for contempt of court

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Chief Masembura's village court in Bindura on Saturday when a married cheat was detained for contempt of court before being convicted of impregnating a married woman while she was at Madziwa Teachers' college in Mashonaland Central.Tawanda Gunja (35) and Francisca Mufandarambwa (45) a second-year student at Madziwa teachers' college pleaded guilty to the adulterous affair before Chief Masembura who convicted them before remanding his judgement to 16 March 2019.Mufandarambwa is married to Gerald Dungare(59) an auditor in Bindura council.The chief heard that Gunja met Mufandarambwa at Madziwa Teachers' college and proposed love to her in 2017 and they had unprotected sex several times before she became pregnant and gave birth to their child early this year.Mufandarambwa told the chief that she had been neglected by Dungare who had married a second wife and was now staying in Bindura town with his new spouse while not bedding her."Your worship l admit to cheating and giving birth outside my marriage circles, but this was because Dungare was sex starving me hence l looked for this man while at college who could satisfy me sexually, unfortunately l fell pregnant and gave birth but as of now l am no longer interested in the marriage l am willing to give Dungare a token of divorce, "Mufandarambwa said.Gunja claimed responsibility of the child but refuted that he snatched Dungare's wife."The child is indeed mine but this woman did not tell me that she was married l just thought it was one of the single ladies at the college since l would sometimes go at the pair's Chitungwiza home and spend days there without seeing any man coming," Gunja said.Gunja refused to pay the court fee for the case to be heard and told the chief that he was not at liberty to pay the fee prompting the chief's security to detain him in cuffs for some time until he paid the required fee.Meanwhile, Dungare who is still customarily married to Mufandarambwa insisted that he still loves his wife and he demands compensation from the two for betraying him.The chief called for Mufandarambwa's relatives and go-between for her to give Dungare a token of divorce before sentencing the cheats next week Saturday.