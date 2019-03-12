Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Married 'cheat' detained for contempt of court

by Simbarashe Sithole
12 Mar 2019 at 09:03hrs | Views
There was drama at Chief Masembura's village court in Bindura on Saturday when a married cheat was detained for contempt of court before being convicted of impregnating a married woman while she was at Madziwa Teachers' college in Mashonaland Central.

Tawanda Gunja (35)  and Francisca Mufandarambwa (45) a second-year student at Madziwa teachers' college pleaded guilty to the adulterous affair before Chief Masembura who convicted them before remanding his judgement to 16 March 2019.

Mufandarambwa is married to Gerald Dungare(59) an auditor in Bindura council.

The chief heard that Gunja met Mufandarambwa at Madziwa Teachers' college and proposed love to her in 2017 and they had unprotected sex several times before she became pregnant and gave birth to their child early this year.

Mufandarambwa told the chief that she had been neglected by Dungare who had married a second wife and was now staying in Bindura town with his new spouse while not bedding her.

"Your worship l admit to cheating and giving birth outside my marriage circles, but this was because Dungare was sex starving me hence l looked for this man while at college who could satisfy me sexually, unfortunately l fell pregnant and gave birth but as of now l am no longer interested in the marriage l am willing to give Dungare a token of divorce, "Mufandarambwa said.

Gunja claimed responsibility of the child but refuted that he snatched Dungare's wife.

"The child is indeed mine but this woman did not tell me that she was married l just thought it was one of the single ladies at the college since l would sometimes go at the pair's Chitungwiza home and spend days there without seeing any man coming," Gunja said.

Gunja refused to pay the court fee for the case to be heard and told the chief that he was not at liberty to pay the fee prompting the chief's security to detain him in cuffs for some time until he paid the required fee.

Meanwhile, Dungare who is still customarily married to Mufandarambwa insisted that he still loves his wife and he demands compensation from the two for betraying him.

The chief called for Mufandarambwa's relatives and go-between for her to give Dungare a token of divorce before sentencing the cheats next week Saturday.





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2074 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 723 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 587 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1977 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 836 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 296 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3697 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5307 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1218 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2532 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5432 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days