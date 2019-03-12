BREAKING: Opposition party President arrested

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Police in Harare have arrested the President of Ideal Zimbabwe Tinashe Jonas for undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa.In a statement on Tuesday Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said, "Police have charged Tinashe Jonas, an opposition political party leader with underming authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly slurring the ZANU PF party leader during a televised broadcast programme broadcast on a South African news channel."Tinashe Jonas was recently all over media after he threatened to walk to Munhumutapa building and conduct a citizen arrest President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi over crimes against humanity.More to follow…