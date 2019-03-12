Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chivayo's court relief, as ZPC boss exonerates him

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 10:05hrs | Views
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has endured a roller coaster ride and mixed fortunes in his six-month bid for freedom, as his $5,6 million fraud case has taken interesting - if not intriguing - twists and turns since August 2018.

While the self-styled tycoon has suffered numerous setbacks, including a January High Court order that he must face trial in the matter, the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)'s financial director Eubert Chiwara has given him a boost by exonerating him and restating that Intratrek Zimbabwe (Intratrek) had been legitimately awarded the Gwanda solar project.

The parastatal boss' testimony came under cross-examination by defence lawyer Lewis Uriri and on whether the local company was part of three compliant bidders - out of an initial list of six - that had been selected by the then State Procurement Board.

"It is alleged that the accused was paid without an advance payment guarantee, but... there was no need for advance payment guarantee because it was not an advance payment. ZPC was paying for work already done not which was to be done," he said.

According to Uriri, Chivayo had done some on-site work in Matabeleland South, even though it was not complete because the ZPC had failed to obtain an environment impact assessment certificate from the Environmental Management Agency (EMA).

"ZPC had the obligation to secure EMA certificate within those 24 months. Accused could not do some of the work because at law you cannot do any project without being certified by EMA," the feisty lawyer said.

Uriri said if there was under-performance, ZPC should seek remedy through the civil route or arbitration rather than pursuing criminal charges - a point that resonates with Justice Benjamin Chikowero's August 2018 observation when he gave Chivayo a $2 000 bail.

The case, meanwhile, will be back in court on March 28 when the State is scheduled to call its second witness.

As the case has taken interesting twists and turns, Chivayo has also been dragged to court for numerous other cases related to the ZPC issue, including the alleged bribery of former ZPC chairman Stanley Kazhanje.

At some point, the state even contemplated combining the 36 year-old businessman's trial with that of former Energy minister Samuel Undenge.

And Chivayo's early victory last week also came as High Court judge Tawanda Chitapi had awarded him a $25 million civil damages award in December, and stated that the parties' October 2015 contract was valid.

But Justice Joseph Musakwa said in late January that the burly businessman must face trial after upholding the Harare Magistrates' Court's decision to dismiss his exception application over the ZPC deal.

Crucially, Chivayo gave a sigh of relief when the learned judge threw out of the major charges against him which is money laundering charge. And in granting him bail in mid-August last year, Chikowero suggested that the case against the Intratrek founder was "weak and unsustainable to lead into lead a conviction".

In his trial on Friday, Chivayo got a further boost and relief when Chiwara told the Harare Magistrates' Court that the Intratrek tender was awarded after key recommendations by the ZPC evaluation committee and the then State Procurement Board.

When asked by Uriri, the parastatal purseman confirmed that the company and its board had done their own evaluations, and awarded the contract after input from supply chain managers.

The Temple Bar senior advocate argued that it was incorrect for the State to maintain that Chivayo had prejudiced the institution of nearly $6 million when work - valued at $3,6 million - had been done and an evaluation report by ZPC engineers had only red-flagged outstanding work of $1,8 million.

And in the Chitapi ruling, the court not only slammed the ZPC's duplicity for instigating the youthful businessman's arrest and seeking to frustrate the completion of the project, but that the contract could not be cancelled unilaterally.

Despite the fact that the Zesa subsidiary had listed former board member Tandiwe Mlobane as a complainant, the company made a serious about-turn in January by claiming that it had "nothing to do with the Intratrek owner's arrest" - a development, which added another intriguing dimension to the saga.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2071 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 721 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1977 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 835 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3697 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5306 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1218 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2531 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5430 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days