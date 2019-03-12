Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mangudya taunts Mthuli Ncube

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 10:05hrs | Views
Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mangudya yesterday denied that the central bank was involved in any quasi-fiscal activities and called out Finance minister Mthuli Ncube and parliamentary committees for not understanding the issues involved.

Mangudya made the remarks when he appeared before a joint meeting of Public Accounts and the Finance committees to discuss the legal basis for the RBZ undertaking quasi-fiscal activities and how the amounts were used in financing fuel procurement and other commodities. He told the legislators that they, along with Ncube, do not understand the term "quasi-fiscal activities" and that they need a workshop to unpack it.

Bikita West MP Elias Musakwa (Zanu-PF) asked Mangudya to explain how the RBZ acquired loans amounting to almost $1 billion and how much money was channelled to public sector investment programmes, recurrent expenditure and stimulus programmes.

"I do not think your question is relevant at this moment because those are not quasi-fiscal activities," Mangudya said, adding that the apex bank had not carried any quasi-fiscal activities since 2014.

"Quasi-fiscal activities at the RBZ do not exist and it is important for Zimbabweans to know the truth, and what RBZ used to do when we bought tractors, generators and baccossi – those were quasi-fiscal activities and so do not confuse those with what is happening now and people should not abuse the RBZ by confusing those with what is happening now. They were taken over by the RBZ Debt Assumption Act."

Tendai Biti (MDC Alliance), however, pressed Mangudya further by rephrasing Musakwa's question saying: "In your Monetary Policy Statement of February, you said there were certain things that were going to carry on using the old system, and you said the bank, through the foreign currency committee will continue to supply foreign currency for fuel, wheat and 14 other products, and in our definition these fall under quasi-fiscal activities."

Biti pointed out that the RBZ has no mandate to give money to fuel players, Zesa and others because these were essentially activities of central government; and also in terms of section 6 of the RBZ Act the bank's functions were only to regulate the country's monetary system, achieve and maintain the stability of the Zimbabwe dollar, and to act as banker and financial adviser to government and economic stability, among others.

But Mangudya insisted that the MPs had a wrong definition of quasi-fiscal activities.

"It is a wrong definition. Quasi-fiscal activities are activities done by the central bank and any other bank at below the market price. We need to use an international definition so that Parliament does not have its own definition. This economy is going through difficult times. There is no one in this country who can borrow funds to help Zimbabwe. So these are just foreign names. Zimbabwe is a step child in a family of nations and it is difficult to deal with a step child so that it does not have kwashiorkor and die.

"My core business is in section 49 of the RBZ Act, to ensure there is foreign currency. When I give money for fuel, it is only called a foreign allocation. I think as MPs you need a workshop with RBZ on what are quasi-fiscal activities," Mangudya said.

Biti then asked him to explain why Ncube, in his 2019 budget statement mentioned that the RBZ was engaging in quasi-fiscal activities and was going to ensure that they are liquidated.

"I think Ncube was misinformed on that point because I asked him to give me three or one quasi-fiscal activity I was engaging in and he could not. That's a wrong definition that the minister was using and he also needs a workshop on that. Do not use Zimbabwean language on that," Mangudya said. Biti then ordered Mangudya to give Parliament a document detailing how much he paid in what he termed "foreign allocations" and not quasi-fiscal activities.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2070 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 721 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 586 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1975 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 664 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 462 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 835 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2130 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3697 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5305 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1218 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2531 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5430 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days