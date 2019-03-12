Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe pleads for SA assistance

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 10:09hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwean government has pleaded with South Africa to help revive its collapsing economy to avoid a contagion effect.

Addressing a ministerial meeting of the third session of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Harare yesterday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Sibusiso Moyo said a weaker Zimbabwe was a threat to South Africa's economy.

"A stronger Zimbabwe is one that is capacitated to effectively partner South Africa in shouldering the burden of leading the southern African development region towards prosperity. It is for this reason that the Republic of South Africa, should find it in its interest to create an environment and conditions that stimulate a quick turnaround of Zimbabwe's economy," Moyo said.

The ministerial meeting was a precursor to today's BNC Heads of States summit between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa who jetted into Harare last night.

Zimbabwe last month held a similar indaba with Botswana and Harare took its investment plea to Gaborone, with the neighbouring country pledging a $95 million business support package.

Moyo said once Zimbabwe's economy starts to function well, South Africa would be the biggest winner.

"Furthermore, it goes without saying that a stronger Zimbabwe offers an expanded market for South African manufactured products," Moyo said.

The minister said SA investors could make use of special economic zones (SEZs) that offer free importation of capital equipment and tax variables in Zimbabwe.

"I am inviting South African businesses to take advantage of the varied incentives provided for by SEZs in Zimbabwe. These zones offer incentives that include, among others, duty-free importation of capital equipment and tax variables. The SEZs that we aim to set up in Zimbabwe's 10 provinces offer opportunities to create cross-border value tax through partnerships between Zimbabwean companies and South African investors in areas that include mining and engineering, leather, textile and clothing," he said.

"A prosperous Zimbabwe makes for a prosperous South Africa and vice-versa. As we continue to break new ground within the framework of our bilateral co-operation, I am delighted to note that we have registered tangible progress delivered from our agreements and memorandum of understanding (MOUs) which forms building blocks of our Bi-National Commission."

Moyo said trade was the major driver for growth.

"Delivering concrete results for the benefit of our people and countries remains our paramount objective bestowed upon us by our leaders and by history. Trade is the major driver for the growth of our two economies. For that reason it has become a major focus of co-operation between our countries," Moyo said.

The ministerial indaba was co-chaired by South Africa International Relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who said her country was ready to support Zimbabwe economically and was eager to fulfil all MOUs that were signed since 2015 when the BNC was launched.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2069 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 721 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 583 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1973 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 747 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 481 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 302 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 835 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3697 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5305 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1218 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5430 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days