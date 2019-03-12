Latest News Editor's Choice


Minister Chidawu's appointment challenged

by Mandla Ndlovu
12 Mar 2019 at 11:01hrs | Views
The Movement for Democratic Change says the appointment of Oliver Chidawu as Minister of State responsible for Harare is unconstitutional as it goes against the spirit and letter of the constitution.

MDC Secretary for Local Government and Devolution Siesel  Zvidzai said, "The constitution stipulates that affairs of Harare Metropolitan Province are managed by the Harare Metropolitan Council led by the Mayor of Harare and deputized by the Mayor of the second largest city in the province, which is Chitungwiza."
Find the full statement below:

The MDC regrets the unconstitutional appointment of Oliver Chidawu as Minister responsible for Harare metropolitan province by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The constitution stipulates that affairs of Harare Metropolitan Province are managed by the Harare Metropolitan Council led by the Mayor of Harare and deputized by the Mayor of the second largest city in the province, which is Chitungwiza. Section 270 of the constitution provides for the roles and functions of Provincial and Metropolitan Councils as follows;

a) Planning and implementing social and economic developments in its province
b) Coordinating and implementing governmental programmes in its province.
c) Planning and implementing measures for conservation, improvement and management of natural resources in its province
d) Promoting tourism in its province and developing facilities for that purpose
e) Monitoring and evaluating the use of resources in its province and
f) Exercising any other functions…..

These constitutional provisions together with the clearly defined functions of local authorities' leaves Provincial Governors now christened Provincial Ministers with no role to play except to interfere with the smooth running of local authorities on behalf of Zanu PF whose track record in mis-governance is known.

The MDC calls upon the government to quickly promulgate the laws to operationalise devolution. All laws whose provisions are now unconstitutional like the Urban Councils Act, the Provincial Councils and Administration  Act,  the traditional leaders act to mention a few should be repealed with immediate effect.

The government should begin to allocate at 5% of the budget to local government as stipulated by the supreme law. The grants will go a long way in improving service delivery, which is hamstrung by the economic meltdown.

The constitution has created a 3 tier government system, giving the provincial and metropolitan council and local government specific mandates.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days