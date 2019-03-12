Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gudyanga, Chidakwa's separation of trial rejected

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 12:01hrs | Views
The State has objected to the separation of former Mines minister Walter Chidakwa and Civil Service Commission permanent secretary Francis Pedzana Gudyanga's trials in a case they are alleged to have misappropriated $29 000 in board sitting allowances.

Gudyanga's lawyer Norman Mugiya had requested for the separation after the High Court issued an interdict for stay of proceedings in the lower courts pending hearing of an application of review of proceedings filed by Chidakwa.

Mugiya had argued that his client would be prejudiced by delays necessitated Chidakwa's appeals and sought to be tried separately.

However, prosecutor Michael Chakandida

objected to separation of the trials before the matter was remanded to March 15.


Source - dailynews

