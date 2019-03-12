Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Joshua Nkomo's hospital hits another snag

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 12:02hrs | Views
The anticipated opening of the Ekusileni Hospital in Bulawayo, a brainchild of the much-loved late Vice President Joshua Nkomo, has hit yet another snag after government failed to meet the project investor in India as had been scheduled.

This comes as the Indian investor, Sharda Group of Institutions (SGI), had started staff recruitments in preparation for the re-opening of the hospital.

However, Nyasha Masuka, the chairperson of the taskforce running the medical centre, said they had no idea when Ekusileni Hospital will open its doors to the public following its closure 15 years ago.

"We have not yet gone on the trip; we are not sure when we will be going. You can contact the permanent secretary for information," he said.

Nkomo's son, Sibangilizwe, said the family was in the dark about developments on the hospital.

"I have no information about the recruitments that are said to have been advertised in India.

"There has been no communication whatsoever about the project. For the past 17 years, this has just been an issue discussed in the press," Nkomo told the Daily News.

Last year, he disclosed that government had turned down a potential South African investor, Clinix Health Group's proposal, in favour of the Indian investor whose authenticity had not yet been verified.

Ekusileni specialist hospital was built in 2001 but shut down three years later after it was discovered that its acquired equipment, worth millions of dollars, was obsolete.

The hospital has been undergoing renovations over the past two years due to the damage on infrastructure caused by termites and dereliction.

Last year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa made a spirited commitment to open the specialist hospital before year end, pledging that he was going to make sure nothing would stand in the way of his efforts to bring fruition to Nkomo's vision.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said the re-opening of the hospital was way behind of schedule.

According to Ncube, the hospital was supposed to have been running at the time set by Mnangagwa.

Government had said the hospital would be opened in two phases to be rolled in 2019 and 2020.

"Phase one of the operationalisation plan will begin in January 2019, targeting opening of the Accident and Emergency, Out Patients and Casualty Units, among others.

Phase two, targeting opening of Operating Theatres, High Dependency Unit, Intensive Care Units and Dialysis, among others is expected to commence in January 2020.

"This will be done under a joint venture arrangement between the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) and an identified private investor.

"The private investor will contribute medical equipment, and carry out renovations to the health facility, as well as provide the medical services and linkages with local medical personnel," Ncube said last year.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2061 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 720 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 369 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 578 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1962 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 743 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 480 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 659 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 361 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 461 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 834 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3695 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5305 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1217 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2529 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 868 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5429 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days