Ex-NetOne Boss threatens top audit firm

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former NetOne chief executive officer Reward Kangai has threatened legal action against Top audit firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PWC) over a report they did in 2016.PWC allegedly that Kangai appointed a service provider for the OneWallet mobile money transfer without seeking the approval of the board potentially prejudicing the parastatal of millions of dollars, a forensic audit has revealed.Kangai's lawyers have sent a letter of demand to PWC.Commenting on the matter Kangai said, "Warning shot fired on an imminent lawsuit against one of the "Big Four" Global Audit firms. I have also instructed law firm to include the Auditor General in the lawsuit as they were alerted of the US$4m requested payment to Megawatt Energy before the start of the forensic audit but took no action."