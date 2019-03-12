Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe sanctions must go,' says Ramaphosa

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 14:31hrs | Views
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that his country will support Zimbabwe's economic growth and reform efforts and the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by West should be lifted to allow unhindered recovery.

Giving his remarks during the official opening of the third session of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Harare, President Ramaphosa said his Government demanded more than just piecemeal lifting of sanctions.

He said the reform efforts being undertaken by President Mnangagwa's administration were commendable and deserved the support of everyone.

More to follow...

Source - theherald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1657 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 561 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 295 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 895 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1466 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 416 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 715 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

12 hrs ago | 2102 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

12 hrs ago | 2255 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

12 hrs ago | 3071 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3646 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5224 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1188 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2466 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 832 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2509 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 449 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5359 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days