'Zimbabwe sanctions must go,' says Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that his country will support Zimbabwe's economic growth and reform efforts and the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by West should be lifted to allow unhindered recovery.Giving his remarks during the official opening of the third session of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Harare, President Ramaphosa said his Government demanded more than just piecemeal lifting of sanctions.He said the reform efforts being undertaken by President Mnangagwa's administration were commendable and deserved the support of everyone.More to follow...