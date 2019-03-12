Chamisa to meet Mugabe at Blue roof in the next few days

News / National

by Staff reporter

The opposition MDC has confirmed that it's leader Nelson Chamisa will be meeting with former President Robed Mugabe in the next few days, zwnews has confirmed.Speaking on Voice Of America's Studio 7 on Sunday evening, MDC national spokesperson Jacob Mafume said Chamisa will be meeting with Mugabe at his Blue Roof residence without giving specific issues that the two will discuss."Indeed Chamisa will be meeting with Mugabe anytime within the next few days. There are a lot of issues that Chamisa will want to hear from Mugabe bearing in mind that Mugabe led this country for over 30 years."It doesn't mean that because Mugabe was bad there is nothing positive that can be drawn from him with the huge political experience he has.Mafume's sentiments were echoed by MDC Parliamentarian Prince Dubeko Sibanda who claimed that the MDC can not afford to ignore the huge experience that Mugabe holds and would not be thrown into the dustbin just like that.There have been rumours circulating on social media that Mugabe is bankrolling Chamisa.