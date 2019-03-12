Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Mnangagwa compares Chamisa to satan?

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 23:20hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has noted that the Zimbabwean political situation as far as dialogue is concerned typifies the heavenly order of Jehovah and Satan.

Responding to an SABC journalist at the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission Summit, President Mnangagwa said, "Even God upstairs failed to put his house in order, there was Satan."

The Journalist wanted to know if Zimbabwe will have an inclusive dialogue.

President Mnangagwa said he has always been willing to have dialogue but he can not force political parties to dialogue with him.




Source - social media

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

1 hr ago | 1224 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

1 hr ago | 426 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

1 hr ago | 229 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

1 hr ago | 654 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

1 hr ago | 128 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

1 hr ago | 344 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1049 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 408 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 624 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

10 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

12 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

12 hrs ago | 2223 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

12 hrs ago | 3045 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 3591 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

12 hrs ago | 5137 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

12 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

12 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

12 hrs ago | 1163 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

12 hrs ago | 2404 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

12 hrs ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

12 hrs ago | 802 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

13 hrs ago | 2394 Views

Government values human rights

15 hrs ago | 446 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

16 hrs ago | 5301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days