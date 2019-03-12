WATCH: Mnangagwa compares Chamisa to satan?

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has noted that the Zimbabwean political situation as far as dialogue is concerned typifies the heavenly order of Jehovah and Satan.Responding to an SABC journalist at the Zimbabwe-South Africa Bi-National Commission Summit, President Mnangagwa said, "Even God upstairs failed to put his house in order, there was Satan."The Journalist wanted to know if Zimbabwe will have an inclusive dialogue.President Mnangagwa said he has always been willing to have dialogue but he can not force political parties to dialogue with him.