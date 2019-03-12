Latest News Editor's Choice


Trevor Ncube apologises to Zimbabweans

by Mandla Ndlovu
12 Mar 2019 at 17:00hrs | Views
Alpha Media Holdings Boss Trevor Ncube has apologised to Zimbabweans over a story that appeared on Newsday saying RTGS$ to devalue further.

Newsday quoted Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Panonetsa Mangudya as having told Parliament that the real-time gross settlement (RTGS) dollar will likely be devalued further by the time the tobacco auction floors open next week.

In response, Ncube said, "My heart breaks that @NewsDayZimbabwe got this story so wrong. This is an example of our blind spots/biases colouring our world view contributing to polarisation. While l maintain my newspapers are not me/l am not my newspapers - I am embarrassed. Sincere apologies to Zimbabwe."

Ncube's other newspaper The Standard has been caught in the eye of a storm after Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Spokesperson Dr Qhubani Moyo wrote to the Voluntary Media Council of Zimbabwe over a story that he said was malicious towards him.






Source - Byo24News

