WATCH: Mnangagwa used horrific violence in January says latest report
12 Mar 2019 at 17:36hrs | Views
Human Rights Watch has reported that Zimbabwe security forces used excessive lethal force to crush nationwide protests in mid-January 2019.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's sudden announcement of a fuel price increase of 150 percent resulted in three days of demonstrations throughout Zimbabwe in which security forces fired live ammunition, killing 17 people, and raped at least 17 women.
Watch the video below:
Source - Byo24News