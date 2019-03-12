BREAKING: Glen View complex up in flames...again

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

May I propose to the government of Zim neKanzuru yeHarare that it sets up a team of disaster and risk management, forensics and fire experts to look into the Glen View Area 8 home industry complex amana....have worked with young people in various entrepreneurship support programmes there over the years and almost every year...fire destroys people's property, economic and livelihood assets...and the cycle just goes on and on...in just over a week there has been fire there twice...like now kurikutsva futi i'm made to understand....we need to establish what's going on there...what are the causes of these fires....what makes the place susceptible and what can be done to provide a long term solution.



There are reports that the Glen View Complex has gone up in flames again. This is not the first time that the complex has been burnt down.Analysts have questioned the location of the complex.Communications consultant Dr Charlton Tsodzo said:This is a developing story...