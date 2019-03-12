Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No bailout for Zimbabwe after Ramaphosa visit

by AFP
12 Mar 2019 at 21:58hrs | Views
President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded a much-anticipated visit to Zimbabwe on Tuesday, dashing any lingering hopes that his country would bail out its economically-troubled neighbour.

Ramaphosa commended the new administration of Emmerson Mnangagwa for its bid to revive the economy and promised to explore a number of options of financial help.

But otherwise he made no concrete offer of help, voicing a "commitment to work with Zimbabwe in addressing the socio-economic challenges."

"South Africa stands ready to render support to Zimbabwe within our means in your quest for economic renewal," he said, during the talks held at a Harare hotel.

Last year Zimbabwe requested $1.2 billion (1.06 billion euros) in emergency credit from South Africa, the most advanced economy south of the Sahara, but Pretoria indicated it did not have the funds.

In a joint statement issued after the 24-hour visit, the two governments said they were exploring ways to help Zimbabwe financially.

One of them would be a loan facility from South African private banks to the Zimbabwe private businesses.

The loans will be guaranteed "by the South African government with an appropriate counter-guarantee from the Zimbabwe government," said the statement.

An almost similar deal was struck last month with the diamond-rich Botswana, involving a $100-million credit from private banks in both countries but available to Botswana private companies doing business in Zimbabwe.

"We not giving them a single loan," President Mokgweetsi Masisi said in Gaborone after a visit to Harare, dismissing media reports that the credit was being made available by the state.

Mnangagwa took over after long time ruler Robert Mugabe was forced to reign in 2017, but is struggling to solve Zimbabwe's economic crisis.

In January this year, crowds took to the streets to protest after Mnangagwa more than doubled fuel prices.

The military and police quelled the demonstrations, leaving at least 17 people dead and hundreds wounded.

South African has borne the brunt of economic and political troubles in neighbour. Millions of Zimbabweans have fled to South Africa following decades of economic turmoil.

"What affects one, affects the other. Economic prosperity in one country has a stimulus effect on the other. Likewise economic regression has a pull down effect on the other," said Mnangagwa.

Ramaphosa has led calls by African leaders for the lifting of years-long sanctions imposed by Western powers over rights abuse under Mugabe's regime.

"We have been calling for those sanctions to be removed immediately because they impede the growth of the Zimbabwean economy and they also are having an adverse effect on the ordinary people of Zimbabwe," Ramaphosa reiterated on Tuesday.

Source - AFP

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2052 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1949 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 736 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 360 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3097 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3693 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5305 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1764 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1217 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 865 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5426 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days