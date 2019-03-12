Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa deploys Chiwenga, Mohadi to oversea Harare and Bulawayo restructuring

by Staff reporter
12 Mar 2019 at 22:24hrs | Views
ZANU-PF yesterday said the dissolution of the party's structures in Bulawayo and Harare is aimed at strengthening them to address problems that have resulted in the party perennially losing elections in the two provinces.

Last week, Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Mnangagwa dissolved all the party's structures in Bulawayo and Harare. The party announced that further communication on the issue would be released in due course.

In an interview yesterday, the party's Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu, said Vice President Kembo Mohadi has been assigned to oversee structures in Bulawayo while Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is superintending over the party's affairs in Harare. He said President Mnangagwa's deployment of his two deputies shows the party's seriousness in rebuilding its structures.  

"The party has always performed badly in Bulawayo and Harare in national elections. That is why we have one or two seats in the two provinces.  

"The party is looking at all the operations in all provinces with a view to strengthening  them. That's why you have these initiatives headed by the Vice Presidents. It shows the seriousness with which the party considers structures throughout the country," Mpofu said.

In the harmonised elections held last year, Zanu-PF only claimed one seat each in both Bulawayo and Harare.

Mpofu said he cannot comment on the assignments of Mohadi and Dr Chiwenga in the provinces where they have been  deployed. Prior to dissolving structures in Bulawayo, Mpofu was assigned to address problems affecting the province. He said money, lies and gossip were weakening the party's structures in the province.

Mpofu had to censure party members who were angling for the provincial chairman's post following the death of national hero and Zanu-PF provincial chairman Professor Callistus Ndlovu.  Zanu-PF is set to roll out a nationwide restructuring exercise to strengthen the party's grassroots structures.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 2050 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 713 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 216 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1947 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

3 hrs ago | 736 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

3 hrs ago | 182 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

3 hrs ago | 194 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 359 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 833 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2125 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3096 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3693 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5305 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1217 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2527 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 865 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2628 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 453 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5425 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days